$11,000 donated for Deputy Overall’s family

Residents and businesses donated $11,000 for the family of Deputy Eric Overall and another $2,000 for blue lights for the community in Mayor Steve Percival’s donation drive last month.

Percival presented the donations to Sonja Overall, Eric’s wife, at the Clarkston Union restaurant, Jan. 10. They were joined by Independence Township Supervisor Pat Kittle, Trustee Andrea Schroeder, Oakland County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Greg Glover, commander of the Brandon Township Substation, where Overall worked, a bag piper providing music, and other dignitaries.

“When Deputy Overall lost his life, he was protecting the city,” Percival said.

Deputy Overall served with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office for 22 years, and was killed stopping a fleeing suspect on M-15, Nov. 23.

