114 new parking spots

City Council member Richard Detkowski describes new parking plans for Clarkston at Monday’s meeting. Photo by Phil Custodio

BY PHIL CUSTODIO

Clarkston News Editor

City Council member Richard Detkowski was jubilant at Monday’s meeting.

“We have new parking spots – kudos to the (Parking) Committee,” said Detkowski, also a committee member, after a series of successful votes by City Council on the committee’s proposals. “Good job, guys.”

Council voted unanimously to approve four of five proposals, adding 114 parking spots by the end of the week.

The approved proposals include:

• Remove permit parking along the north side of Main and Washington lot, creating 16 public spaces; 10 spots remain for permit parking, no further permits to be issued at this time, follow up with business owners to identify need for permit parking and set parameters for future permits;

• Convert street parking on Depot from parallel to angled, adding 18 spaces, cost of $300 for seal coating and repaint lines, final striping angle to be determined with RCOC input, with crosswalk markings from private lot to south side of Depot Road and stop sign in same location to slow traffic, must also consider limousine and local delivery parking needs with possible use of private lot;

• Parking in the lot behind Renaissance High School, in partnership with Clarkston Community Schools, with shuttle service by the school district, $2 per person, proceeds to CCS; 80 spots added, with signs to direct traffic to the lot and heavy promotion during Octoberfest and Taste of Clarkston; and

• Mark an unloading zone in the west alley behind Rudy’s and the Clarkston News.

A proposal to reinstate parking on the south side of E. Church Street from Buffalo to city border, adding 28 spaces, was tabled.

“I think we need a committee meeting with residents to discuss it,” Detkowski said.

Mayor Steven Percival said they surveyed residents when they removed parking from the street last year, and should do so again before reinstating it.

Council member Sue Wylie said residents should have a say.

“It’s a big issue. We need spots, but it’s not their fault we need spots,” Wylie said.

The Church Street parking would be added on the right-of-way area from Clinton River to the city border, with proper markings to identify spaces and prevent parking in front of driveways.

The new spaces could create a natural flow of traffic towards the Renaissance High School parking lot, the committee said.

Gary Tressel, the city engineer, will review the plan before it is brought back before the council, Smith said.

The committee considered allowing parking in the alley loading zone after business hours, but the township fire marshal recommended against it.

Angled parking on Depot Road will probably be designed so drivers reverse into the spaces, as recommended by MDOT, Smith said.

City Council tabled discussion on a paid-parking kiosk at Main and Washington.

“The parking committee is not ready to present the proposal to us yet,” Percival said.

With paid parking in the private lot at Clarkston Mills, across the street from Depot Park, the matter is urgent, Detkowski said.

“We are missing out on revenue, my personal opinion – it’s time to focus on that,” he said. “The committee thinks the issue of space is a more urgent need.”

The next step is to focus on paid parking, he said.

The committee was set to discuss bids for a kiosk, and paid-parking details this week, Smith said.

Council member David Marsh said they also need to talk to local businesses about the paid-parking issue.

“Out of six businesses I talked to this week, five say they don’t want paid parking,” Marsh said. “I promised I would not vote for it until I know where the money is going.”

Revenue needs to go towards parking lot maintenance, finding new parking, and streets and sidewalks, he said.

The parking committee has been meeting every week on Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m., at city hall.