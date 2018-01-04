’18 on ice

By on No Comment

’18 on ice

From left, Kenneth Forbes, Anne Clifton, Mike McIntyre, Mary Jo Voelpel, and other Clarkston Wolfpack Running Club members bid adieu to 2017 with a New Year’s Eve run, despite the frigid 2 degree Fahrenheit temperature. Temperatures ranged from -2 to 13 in Clarkston on New Year’s Day, as bitterly cold Arctic air swept across the Midwest. The normal low is 20 degrees this time of year, and last year’s Jan. 1 was 32 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Photo by Phil Custodio

’18 on ice added by on
View all posts by Phil Custodio →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.