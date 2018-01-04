’18 on ice

From left, Kenneth Forbes, Anne Clifton, Mike McIntyre, Mary Jo Voelpel, and other Clarkston Wolfpack Running Club members bid adieu to 2017 with a New Year’s Eve run, despite the frigid 2 degree Fahrenheit temperature. Temperatures ranged from -2 to 13 in Clarkston on New Year’s Day, as bitterly cold Arctic air swept across the Midwest. The normal low is 20 degrees this time of year, and last year’s Jan. 1 was 32 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Photo by Phil Custodio