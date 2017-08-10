2K music man

BY JESSICA STEELEY

Clarkston News Staff Writer





Ever go to a concert at DTE Energy Music Theater and spot a shirtless guy in suspenders rocking out?

Some people know Marshall Moon as the “unofficial mascot of Pine Knob.” For 30 years he’s rode his bike to live performances each summer and estimates he’s been to around 2,000 concerts.

“I’ve liked music my whole life and I just wanted to have a good time. I have a good time whenever I go,” Moon said. “My dad took me to my first concert in 1975, Gordon Lightfoot. I still remember it to this day and I was like 13 or 14, and I guess that’s probably where I got the bug.”

It’s about a three-mile ride for Moon to the concert venue where he usually hangs out in the lawn section.

“I get lawn seats, the cheapest ones. People know me so sometimes I get in for free or for a discount. I got in for Tom Petty for free,” Moon said. “Everybody knows me there, I think that’s why stuff like that happens.”

Aside from tickets, he’s also gotten merchandise and had people recognize him and buy him a beer. He’s known on YouTube and Facebook as Suspender Man.

“I just started wearing suspenders because it was more comfortable and then I started wearing it to Pine Knob and it became a sensation. I kind of kept doing it, it’s like my gimmick,” he said.

Moon often meets DJ’s and radio personalities at the booths set-up during DTE Energy Music Theatre concerts. He’s even been interviewed at one concert by station 104.3.

“I was talking up there at the booth and it went out over the radio and the next thing I know my friend who lives about a block away was calling me up and he’s like ‘I heard you on the radio!’”

Many concert goers will recognize Moon right off the bat. He started out going to rock concerts—one favorite is Eddie Money—but has since broadened his horizons.

“I started meeting people and branching out and going to country, rap and the Mayhem Festival,” Moon said. “I’ve been known to pretty much go to everything. I’m kind of like my dad, we’ll try anything once. If we don’t like it we won’t do it again. I like to mix it up.”