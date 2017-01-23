Marc R. SWARTOUT

Connect on Linked in

SWARTOUT, Marc R. – Of Grand Blanc, age 44, died Friday, January 20, 2017 at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, after a short illness.

Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at the Swartz Funeral Home, 1225 West Hill Road, Flint, Father Steve Anderson officiating.

Cremation has taken place.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Visitation 1 p.m. Tuesday until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Marc was born in Rochester, Michigan on December 27, 1972, the son of Richard and Joan (Thompson)Swartout.

He graduated from Clarkston High School and Oakland University.

On September 22,2007 he married April Carpenter in Flint.

He was an avid U of M fan, he loved to play golf.

Mr. Swartout was employed by Oakland County Health Division.

Surviving are wife, April;

daughter, Lucy;

parents, Richard and Joan Swartout;

sister, Kristy and husband Christopher Harper;

grandmother, Corinne;

nephews and nieces, Bryson, Avery, Reese, Brady and Logan;

mother and father-in-law, Janet and husband John Carpenter;

brother-in-law, Corey and wife Melissa Carpenter.

He was preceded in death by grandfather, Raymond Thompson; grandparents, Margaret and Bernard Swartout and cousin, Cara Thompson.

Your condolences may be shared with the family atswartzfuneralhomeinc.com