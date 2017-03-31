Helen Marie SAKALIAN

SAKALIAN, Helen Marie; of Clarkston and Plantation Key, FL; March 30, 2017; Age 88. Loving wife of 51 years to the late Hrand “Moose” Sakalian. Dear mother of Harold (Michele) Sakalian, Jacquelyn (John) Judge, Joseph Sakalian, Mary (the late Al) Peterson, Philip (Kelly) Sakalian, Martin (Lori) Sakalian, Leo (Angela) Sakalian, Sandra (John) Mulvihill and fondly loved by Mary Ann (Doug) Schires, Joan (Joe) Rogers and Chuck (Pamela) Hoffman. Sister of Audrey, Charles, Frank, John, Celia and the late Violet and Elmer. Grandmother of Matthew (Ami) Sakalian, Anne (Steve) Zdankiewicz, Sandy (Jeremy) McKinnon, Martin (Danielle) Judge, Sheena (Sam) Catinella, Rachael (Mike) Zervos, and Amy Sakalian, Bill Herzfeld, Philip Jr, Daniel, Andrew, Ben (Jo Beth), Morgan, Jordan, Alexandra and Ara Sakalian, Maria, John, Anna and Meaghan Mulvihill. Great-grandmother of Stevenson and Madeline Sakalian, Grace, Avery and Lily Zdankiewicz, Emilia, Elena and Olivia Catinella, Jack and Maggie McKinnon, Leightyn and Ryer Sakalian and Caleb Judge and his mother Chelsea. She is resting in heaven with her cherished Grandson Robert Judge. Mrs. Sakalian was born in Detroit where she met her loving husband Moose. Together they raised 11 children and later retired in the Florida Keys and Bellaire where they spent their happiest days in the places they both called paradise. She was a devoted homemaker and dearly loved her family. She will be greatly missed. Funeral Mass will be Monday, April 3, 2017, 10:30 a.m. at St. Perpetua Catholic Church, 134 Airport Road, Waterford. Celebrant Father Jack Baker. The family will receive friends Sunday 2-7 p.m. at Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home, 5929 S. Main Street, Clarkston (248) 625-5231 and at the church on Monday after 10:00 am. Rosary Service Sunday 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Rite of Committal All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lighthouse North. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com