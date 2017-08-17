8,000 goal in Rush for Food

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Senior Conner Heaton and junior Max Nicklin remember when they toured Lighthouse as freshman during the Clarkston Football Program’s Rush for Food.

“It’s shocking almost going in there and seeing how bare they are,” Heaton shared. “Once we are done, it’s overfilled with bags and carts of food. It’s relieving knowing there’s more food and we can help people.”

“It’s pretty incredible,” Nicklin added. “We go in and it’s not that full. It’s amazing how much we raise in a short amount of time.”

The goal for the 20th annual Rush for Food this Saturday, 11:45 a.m. – 1 p.m. is 8,000 pounds of food for Lighthouse Emergency Services, 5850 Dixie Highway in Independence Township. They raised over 10,000 last year.

JV and varsity football players will visit neighborhoods and collect non-perishable food. Once their vehicle is full they head back to Lighthouse where the freshman players are sorting and putting the food away.

Heaton and Nicklin shared it’s one of the ways they can give back to the community which helps and supports them not only during the season but through the year.

“It makes me feel good we are helping,” Heaton said. “We have a good organization with good coaches and good people behind us.”





They added it also makes them feel good when they arrive at a house and there are bags lableled “Rush for Food/Clarkston Football” waiting for them on the porch.

“It makes us realize what a great community we have and realize how much everybody helps,” Nicklin said. “They put their time out and help in any way they can – the whole community.”

“It feels good we have a great community like we do,” Heaton said, adding he is excited for his final Rush for Food. “It’s surreal, it’s my last time I get to be directly involved in it. I want to try to make my last year the best.”

“I am excited to get out there and collect,” Nicklin said. “We are doing it as a team and as a community. It’s fun bringing everyone together and seeing freshman and teaching them the way. I enjoy seeing everyone helping out.”

Please be on the lookout for signs posted at subdivision entrances this week. If your subdivision isn’t participating or you don’t live in a subdivision there are many other places you can drop off donations including: Lighthouse, from 12- 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 19 labeled “Rush for Food/ Clarkston Football”; The Clarkston News until Friday, Aug. 18 during business hours, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; St. Dan’s, Mt. Zion, Pine Knob Urgent Care and Clarkston Independence District Library.

“It’s not that we are asking for much,” Heaton said. “At my house there are some canned food we don’t eat. Put it in a bag and set it on the porch and we will take care of the rest. Plus, it’s for a good cause.”