Seth M. Davis, age 20, of Oxford, died unexpectedly on Friday October 13, 2017 at his family’s lake home in Millersburg, Michigan. The son of Ronald and Michelle (Bass) Davis, Seth was born in Rochester on September 30, 1997. A 2015 graduate of Oxford High School, Seth played football for the Wildcats as well as wrestled. Since graduation Seth had worked for various companies and recently enlisted in the U.S. Army.

An all-around great kid, Seth had a passion for the outdoors. He loved Northern Michigan and spent as much time as possible at his family’s vacation home on Rainy Lake in Millersburg. An avid deer hunter, Seth enjoyed both bow hunting and rifle hunting. He loved spending time in the woods setting-up bow stands, baiting, and looking for buck rubs and scrapes. With his zest for life and love of the outdoors, each season brought something Seth loved to do. During the winter months Seth enjoyed ice fishing and snowmobiling on the trails around Millersburg and summertime at Rainy Lake meant pontoon boat rides with his family, fishing, and riding dirt bikes.

A wonderful son and a terrific brother, Seth was very close with his family; they were his best friends and spent a lot of time together. They had fun, plenty of laughter, and made the best memories. Well-liked, Seth was friendly, witty, and would help anyone. Seth’s warm, caring way and enthusiasm for living life to the fullest will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Surviving Seth are his parents, Ron and Michelle Davis and his two older sisters, Shelby and Sarah Davis, all of Oxford. Seth also leaves his grandparents, Ron and Marlene Bass of Caseville and his great grandmother, Helen Shuler, of Oxford; as well as aunts, uncles, and cousins. Seth was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ray and Kathy Davis and great grandfather, Peter Shuler.

Seth’s family will receive friends on Saturday October 28, 2017 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial mass beginning at 2:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 715 N. Lapeer Road, Lake Orion, 48362. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Seth to The Ray and Kathy Davis Endowment Fund, MParks Foundation, PO Box 48909-0609 or at www.mparks.org. Condolences may be shared with Seth’s family at www.chagnonfh.com. Arrangements were in care of the Chagnon Funeral Home.