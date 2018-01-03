Brenda’s Beat

A column by Brenda Dominick

2018 – bring it on!

So I’ve decided to take a positive

approach to reflect on all things 2017 and

look forward to 2018…just because…why

not?

Every week or so, I show a couple of

motivational videos to my kids in hopes

they will get inspired, or at least get a

smile on their faces.

Of course, there are times, here and

there, with the crabby, ’tween moments

like chore time,

homework time and bed

time, when I remind the

kids about the “words

of wisdom” expressed

in these videos.

For the most part,

the ‘words’ have made

a pretty good

impression on them.

One of the great benefits of being an

American is the promise of tomorrow.

have so many opportunities to challenge

ourselves and become a better person,

whether it’s at home, at work, or in the

community.

Matthew McConaughey, one of my

favorite actors, made a very thoughtprovoking

speech while accepting an

award at the 2014 Oscar Awards. He

mentioned that one of the things that he

needs every day is someone to chase (his

hero), which is the person he is going to

be in 10 years). McConaughey added, “it

keeps me with somebody to keep on

chasing.” Inspiring.

Something I try to instill into my kids

on a daily basis is leadership. From time

to time, I use real life situations to make

an example of how they should be a leader,

not a follower.

Denzel Washington, another great

actor, used words to inspire leadership

during his commencement speech at

Dillard University. He said, “Claim it, work

hard to get it. When you get it, reach back,

pull someone else up. Don’t just aspire

to make a living, aspire to make a

difference.” Powerful.

Of course, my biggest personal goal

for this year is to lose some weight and

keep it off. Better said than done I know.

Luckily, the holiday season has ended,

which means the carby and sugary

temptations have also ended.

Thankful.

So, what inspired you about 2017?

What are you excited about 2018?

Whatever your goals, dreams, or plans

are, I hope these words of inspiration will

brighten your heart and give you hope

for the new year!