Ind Twp zoning amendment

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCECHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCENOTICE OF PROPOSED ZONING ORDINANCE MAP AMENDMENTNOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That at a regular meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board of Trustees held on January 9, 2018, the Township Board approved a First Reading and authorized a Second Reading of an amendment to the Zoning Ordinance Map for 5850 White Lake Road from R-1A Single Family Residential to R-3 Elderly Housing Residential located on the east side of White Lake Road, south of Dixie Highway as shown below:

The motion to approve this rezoning was moved by Trustee Ritchie, Seconded by Trustee Aliaga. The vote on the motion was as follows: Yes: 6; Absent: Loughrin; No: 0. The motion carried.PUBLISHED: January 24, 2018 Barbara A. Pallotta, Township Clerk