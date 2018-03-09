Martin RAHJA

RAHJA, Martin “Butch”; of Waterford; formerly of Pontiac; March 7, 2018; age 70; beloved husband of Joanne of 20 years, father of Mary (Chris) Clark; Shannon (Mark) Kaffenberger and Joseph White; Papa of Garrett, Jake, Alan, Kobè, Xander and Ryder; G-G-Pa of Cameron and Brett; Brother of Pat (Gary) Lessel and Martha (the late Jim) Cox; beloved uncle of several nieces and nephews; preceeded in death by his brother Eddie; Most importantly he will be greatly missed by his buddy Brutus; Martin retired from General Motors after 33 years and was extremely proud of his time served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He had a great love for his family and spending his time in the great outdoors- activities such as hunting, camping, golfing, fishing, photography, baseball and gardening. Martin enjoyed teaching his grandchildren to have an appreciation for nature. The word “no” was not in Martin’s vocabulary, he was always there for his family and would do anything he could for them. He will be greatly missed by many. Memorial Service Monday March 12, 2018 beginning at 2:30 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, where friends may visit at the funeral home at 1:30 pm until the time of service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in honor of Martin to an organization of your choice. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com