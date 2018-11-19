John Anthony PASFIELD

PASFIELD, John Anthony; of Clarkston; November 15, 2018; age 72; husband of Mary for nearly 50 years; father of Frank Pasfield, Tammy (Kevin) Guerin & Jennifer (Dr. Dominic) Monterosso; grandpa “Papa” of Olivia, Landon, Nathan, Ava, Gianna & Genevieve; brother of Joseph (Tina) Pasfield, Betty Sieting, Pat (Ruth) Pasfield, Mike (Tracey) Pasfield & Leslie (Dale) Schaefer; brother in law of Joe (Brenda) Zorosky; also survived by many loving nieces & nephews. John served in the US Air Force as a jet engine mechanic for 4 years. Following his service in the Air Force, he began his nearly 50-year career in optical. He opened and successfully ran three optical practices. His greatest accomplishment was owning and operating Clarkston Vision with his wife Mary and daughter Jennifer. They will continue to carry on his legacy in optical at Clarkston Vision. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, Tuesday, Nov. 20th from 4-8pm. Funeral Service Wednesday, Nov. 21stat 10am at the funeral home. Interment with Military Honors at All Saints Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or St Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com