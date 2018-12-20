CUTHRELL, Alfred Franklin of Clarkston; December 18th, 2018; age 91. Preceded in death by his son Stephen; husband of Arrol (Waterbury) Cuthrell of 40 years; the oldest son of eight. Loving father of Constance (Rick) Buss and Michael Cuthrell. Beloved stepfather of Marc Waterbury, Toni (Chris) Stanton, and Scott (Marilyn) Waterbury. Proud grandfather of Kay, Ryan, Aaron, Adrian, Elliot, Matt, Jennifer, Brian, Arlene, David, Seth, and 5 great grandchildren. Al was a staple in the Oakland County community through a career of teaching and coaching high school youth. He was a math teacher at Waterford Township High School from 1953 to 1983 then Waterford Mott from 1983 to 1985. Throughout his tenure of coaching that spanned decades, he coached skiing, track, football, and basketball. He was also an athletic official for over 30 years. In 1985 Al was inducted into the Football Coaches Hall of Fame and in 1990 the Ski Coaches Hall of Fame. Al was the 1990 MHSCA Ski Coach of the Year. He was inducted into the MHSCA Hall of Fame in 1996. Al finally hung up his skis in 2012 at the age of 85, retiring from Andover High School, capping off a 50-year career in ski coaching. Al enjoyed spending his free time traveling with his wife Arrol, gardening, and being with his family on Houghton Lake. Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Wednesday 3pm-9pm. Funeral Service Thursday 12:30pm at the funeral home. Interment Ottawa Park Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Lourdes Campus for Clausen Manor 2300 Watkins Lake Rd, Waterford Twp, MI 48328. Online guestbookwww.wintfuneralhome.com