Activist sidelined on committees

BY PHIL CUSTODIO

Clarkston News Editor

Former City Council member Cory Johnston was taken off the proposed membership for one committee and tabled for another after former Council member Michael Sabol spoke out against him.

“I don’t think we should put people on the committees, a man quoted as saying ‘I hate the city,'” Sabol said at the Jan. 23 city council meeting. “He should come before the council – he should renounce the statements made in 2014.”

Council member David Marsh agreed Johnston has said negative things about the city.

“I’m hesitant to vote for Cory really on anything,” Marsh said.

Council member Eric Haven said he was also aware of the history of Johnston’s comments.

“It’s the right of any citizen to object and to voice his objection – it’s one of our Constitutional rights,” Haven said. “I would like to see him placed in a position where he can explain himself.”

Mayor Steven Percival disagreed.

“I think Cory should have as much opportunity as anybody else to step up,” Percival said after the meeting. “He indicated a willingness to help and I appreciate that.”

The city Communications Committee’s proposed membership included Johnston, Council member Sue Wylie as chair, Karen Eckert, Mike Cascone, and Arlene Stone.

The council voted 5-1 to table approval of the Communications Committee membership. Percival voted “no.” Wylie was absent from the meeting.

In The Clarkston News story “State investigation started,” July 23, 2014, Johnston said “I hate Clarkston, and I want to sell my house and move out of here – the city and its officials can just get away with whatever they want, with no repercussions.” At the time, Johnston had filed a police report with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office regarding Freedom of Information Act violations and deletion of city records. The information was forwarded to the county’s Special Investigative Unit, which found the matter was civil and not criminal, and closed the case.

Proposed membership for the Walkability Committee, created to address sidewalks, crosswalks, walking, and biking, included Johnston, Wylie, city residents Tom and Arlene Stone, Kim Berry, Andrew Bowmaster, Tom and Tami Lowrie, and Erin Modrznski; Kelly Gagliardo of Springfield Township, who works with the Friends of Depot Park Committee; Mark McCloy of Independence Township, a frequent walker in the city; and Kevin Daniels of Independence Township Safety Path coordinator.

Haven said connections with the other townships would benefit the city’s walkability. Kneisc asked if committee members were required to be city residents. Former Mayor Joe Luginski said they weren’t.

Marsh made a motion to accept the committee without Johnston, and also without Arlene and Tami, to avoid having couples on the committee.

The city council voted unanimously to approve the motion.