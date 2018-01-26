Agnes Josephine SAGE

SAGE, Agnes Josephine (nee Skluzak); age 95, passed away peacefully on January 22, 2018. She was born on April 16, 1922. Preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Harold F. Sage, parents Frank and Josephine (nee Kratochvil) and siblings Mary, Elizabeth and Frank and her great granddaughter Alissa. Loving mother of Tom (Nancy) Sage, Larry (Susan) Sage, and Marsha (Paul) Desrochers. Proud grandmother of Douglas Sage, Daniel Sage, Matthew Sage, Amber (Tyler) Sage, Derek Sage and Ashley (Michael) Condon. Great grandmother of Christian Sage, Ayden Sage, Agnes Condon, and Constantine Condon. Special thanks to her beloved caregivers Tobey and BJ. Agnes was born in Detroit, raised in Pontiac and later moved to Waterford where Harold and Agnes raised their three children. She enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, sewing, gardening and canning. Private family services will take place at Mt. Hope Catholic Cemetery. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com