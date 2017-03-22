Albert D. RABY

RABY, Albert D.; of Waterford formerly of Pontiac; March 19, 2017; age 81; husband of Jean; father of Janice (Mark) Coleman; grandpa of Justin Coleman; great grandpa of Paisley; brother of Barbara Williams, Carol Ann (Larry) Estes, Clark Raby, Linda Lacy, Donna Setser, Gloria (Mitchell) Owenby; stepfather of Gary Moore Sr., Debra (Van) Lundy, Denise Mattucci and their children: Gary, Melissa, Bobby Joe, Nathan, Jacob; preceded in death by first wife Reva of 40 years, second wife Lucille, sisters: Jackie & Helen; also survived by many nieces & nephews. Al served in the U.S. Army and retired from Fisher Body. He was dedicated to serving the Lord. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Thursday 3:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.& 7:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. Funeral service Friday 11:00 a.m. at Oakland Woods Baptist Church, Clarkston. Interment Ottawa Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to a church of your choice. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com