Amanda Lee CHANDLER

CHANDLER, Amanda Lee “Lana”; of Pontiac; February 10, 2017; age 73; mother of Jody (Joe) Willingham, Jill O’Berry, Jon O’Berry, Sandie (Joe) Sugden-Dunn, Ryan (Nevada) Sugden; grandma of Brandie (Donald), Katelin, John, Joshua, Jonathan, Dusty, Brandon, Billy, Brittany, Ivan, Amber, Derik, Lucas, Isley; “G.G.” of Amanda, Michael, Lydia, Addison, Freya, Kaleb, Isaiah, Isabella, Nicholas, Kaydence, Khloe, Zellie, Landon, Zander, Lilly & Corey; sister of Margaret Willis, Willard Jr. “Duane” (Victoria), Chris (Lynne) Turk, Mike (Shiela) Turk & the late Carol Turk; also survived by many nieces & nephews. Lana retired from General Motors. She had a green thumb and enjoyed gardening. Memorial service Wednesday, Feb 15th at 12:30 pmat Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. Memorials may be made to American Lung Cancer Association.Online Guestbookwww.wintfuneralhome.com