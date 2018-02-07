Andrea Louise BENSCOTER

BENSCOTER, Andrea Louise; long time resident of Waterford; peacefully February 5, 2018 at Drake Wood Manor; age 70; Andrea worked many years as a supervisor at General Motors in Waterford until suffering a brain aneurysm in 1995. She loved spending time with family. Andrea enjoyed holidays, especially Christmas. She lived to take care of others and was very strong willed, confident & independent; preceded in death by parents, Burman & Eleanor Benscoter and sister, Karen Koker; sister of Kathy (David) Pennybacker; aunt of Teri (Terry) Jones, Julie (Jerry) Smiley, Brian Hoadley, Jennifer (Kevin) Marrocco & Heather (Ryan) McDaniel ; great aunt of Kelly, Dominic, Alexander, Ethan & Emilee. Funeral Service Friday 12:30 p.m. at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visitFriday 11:30 a.m. until time of service. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimers Association. Online guest book www.wintfuneralhome.com