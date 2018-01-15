ANDREW G. KLAKER

KLAKER, ANDREW G. of Clarkston, passed away January 11, 2018 at 88 years of age. Loving husband of Angeline “Angie” for 61 years; beloved father of Alphonse Grzelka and Kimberly Klaker-De Fino; grandfather of Heather (Andrew) Mackarevitz and Claudia De Fino; great grandfather of Amanda and Alister; brother of Dorothy Skupny and Geraldine Gregory. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by brothers Leonard and Bob. Andy was a veteran of US Army and retired from Chrysler after 29 years of service. Dearly loved by his family, Andrew was an all-around athlete who loved golf and was a big sports fanatic! Funeral service Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at 10 AM at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. Burial follows White Chapel Cemetery, Troy. Family will receive friends Monday 3-9 PM. To send a condolences visit www.CoatsFuneralHome.com .