Angels Place dinner

Mr. B’s Roadhouse, 6761 S. Dixie Highway, hosts a fundraiser for Angels’ Place Race from 5-9 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 22.

A portion of the customer’s total bill will go towards the May 12 Angels’ Place Race at St. Daniel Church.

This race event includes a 1 Mile Family Fun Walk, 5K Bruce Clifton Run and Walk and 10K Run. Angels’ Place is an organization in southeast Michigan that provides support for individuals with developmental disabilities and their families. Call 248-625-4600.