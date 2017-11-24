Annie MANFRIN

MANFRIN, Annie; born in Marysville, MI; age 94; passed November 22, 2017; of Warren; sister of Erma (Albert) Butlin; special aunt of Cindy (Bill) Alexander, Nancy (Tom) Hawkinson, Albert “Buz” (Andrea) Butlin & Janice (Bob) Lewis; also many great nieces & nephews; preceded in death by her brothers Ernesto & Rino. Annie was an intensely private person who will be remembered for her “with it” knowledge of current events, love for her kitties and sharp wit. Family services have been held. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorials may be made to Michigan Humane Society. online guest book www.wintfuneralhome.com