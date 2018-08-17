Anthony Francis Dubeck, Jr. (Tony) passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 16, 2018 surrounded by family. He is survived by his beloved wife Mary Patricia (O’Brien) of 50+ years, devoted children Michael (Christine), John (Beth), Margaret, and Daniel (Susie), and six amazing grandchildren Daniel, John, Anthony, David, Lucille, and Joseph as well as many wonderful nieces and nephews.

Tony was born in Detroit, Michigan on July 25, 1939 to Anthony, Sr. and Stephanie (Niedbala) Dubeck and his adored sister Delphine Marie (Kullman). He grew up in Detroit where he attended De La Salle Collegiate and Catholic Central High Schools, graduating from University of Detroit with a baccalaureate degree in Civil Engineering in 1963. He married Mary Patricia in January 1964 to start their new life together filled with love, laughter, children, grandchildren, and many, many adventures near and far. He worked as a civil engineer for the City of Dearborn responsible for roads, bridges, and grounds and subsequently entered the private sector as a civil engineer and business partner with Lind Asphalt Paving in Troy. He also worked as a residential real estate broker and ultimately started his own business Somerset Real Estate. He later returned to civil engineering and was involved in many road and sewer projects that included Main St.and M-15.

He loved people; he never met a stranger and would engage in conversation to make people laugh, think, or respond. He embraced the beauty of mother nature spanning a breathtaking sunrise or moonrise over Lake Huron while kayaking, looking for shooting stars on a summer night or a search for sea glass washed up on the beach. He was an avid athlete, ready for racquetball, soccer, boating or any activity that would bring people together and challenge the body and mind. Near the end, he could often be seen navigating the fields of Clintonwood Park as a proud grandparent spectator.

Tony led a meaningful and rewarding life that positively touched so many people in so many ways…he will be missed dearly.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Tony Dubeck to ALS Association of Michigan (www.alsa-Michigan.org) or Alliance for the Great Lakes (https://GreatLakes.org/).

An informal Reception Celebration is scheduled for Thursday, August 23, 2018 from 5-8 pm at Tony’s son’s home in Clarkston, MI and a funeral mass Friday, August 24, 2018 at 9:30 am at St Anastasia Roman Catholic Church, 4571 John R Rd, Troy, Michigan followed by a luncheon celebration of life for family and friends.