Anthony Frank MATELL Sr.

By on No Comment

MATELL Sr., Anthony Frank “Tony”; of Waterford, formerly of Sterling Heights; age 65; December 7, 2017; beloved husband of Lynn for 29 years; father of Tony (Colleen) Matell, Jr., Erica (Raj) Venugopal, Tina (Dustin) Kennedy and Claudia (Sean) O’Brien; grandpa “Bubby” of  Molly, Van, Olivia & Harper; also survived by many loving family members and friends. After retiring from Ford and Visteon, Tony spent his time as a handyman, always fixing things & helping people. He especially loved spending time with his family and friends, golfing, traveling, shark tooth hunting and making people smile with his never-ending silly jokes and shenanigans.   Friends may visit Sunday from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm at the Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.   Funeral Mass Monday 10:00 am at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Waterford. Memorials may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.   Online Guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com

Anthony Frank MATELL Sr. added by on
View all posts by Phil Custodio →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.