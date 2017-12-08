Anthony Frank MATELL Sr.

MATELL Sr., Anthony Frank “Tony”; of Waterford, formerly of Sterling Heights; age 65; December 7, 2017; beloved husband of Lynn for 29 years; father of Tony (Colleen) Matell, Jr., Erica (Raj) Venugopal, Tina (Dustin) Kennedy and Claudia (Sean) O’Brien; grandpa “Bubby” of Molly, Van, Olivia & Harper; also survived by many loving family members and friends. After retiring from Ford and Visteon, Tony spent his time as a handyman, always fixing things & helping people. He especially loved spending time with his family and friends, golfing, traveling, shark tooth hunting and making people smile with his never-ending silly jokes and shenanigans. Friends may visit Sunday from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm at the Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Mass Monday 10:00 am at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Waterford. Memorials may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. Online Guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com