Anthony PALAZZOLA

PALAZZOLA, Anthony “Tony”; of Ortonville formerly of Detroit; passed away December 20, 2018; age 84; husband of Barbara for 61 years; father of Joseph (Kathy) Palazzola, Kathy (Matt) Gohlke, Karen (Jerry) Fortuna, Linda (Terry) Carmean, David (Christalyn) Palazzola & Lisa (Vince) Orsini; preceded in death by his son Anthony S. Palazzola Jr. & siblings: Mike, Sam & Saverio; 14 grandchildren & 6 great grandchildren; brother of Patricia Abbatte & Joe (Genevieve) Palazzola. Tony served in the U.S. Navy and owned Wit-O-Matic & Clarkston Carbide Tool. He was an entrepreneur and inventor with numerous patents and inventions in process. Friends may visit Wednesday & Thursday 3-9 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Mass Friday, Dec 28th at 11 am at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston with church visitation at 10 am. Rite of Committal All Saints Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Clarkston Community Band. Online guest book www.wintfuneralhome.com