Anthony W. “Tony” Downs

DOWNS, Anthony W. “Tony” of Ferndale; unexpectedly February 27, 2018; age 43. Beloved son of Durham and Jan Downs; loving brother of Steve Downs, Dan Downs, and Tom (Marisa) Downs; proud uncle of Alexander

(Alexandria), Adrianna, Kayla, Samantha, Hayley, Owen, Ethan and Joshua; great uncle of Patrick. Cherished friend of his co-workers at Bluewater Technologies. Tony graduated from Clarkston High School with the Class of 1992. Friends may visit Saturday 3-5 & 7-9 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Service Sunday 1 pm at the funeral home. Private Interment Oakwood Cemetery, Adrian. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com