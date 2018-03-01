Anthony W. “Tony” Downs

DOWNS, Anthony W. “Tony” of Ferndale; unexpectedly February 27, 2018; age 43.  Beloved son of Durham and Jan Downs; loving brother of Steve Downs, Dan Downs, and Tom (Marisa) Downs; proud uncle of Alexander

(Alexandria), Adrianna, Kayla, Samantha, Hayley, Owen, Ethan and Joshua; great uncle of Patrick.  Cherished friend of his co-workers at Bluewater Technologies.  Tony graduated from Clarkston High School with the Class of 1992.  Friends may visit Saturday 3-5 & 7-9 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Service Sunday 1 pm at the funeral home.  Private Interment Oakwood Cemetery, Adrian.  Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.  Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com

