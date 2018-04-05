Appreciation for school leadership

Dear Editor,

I wish to publicly acknowledge the Clarkston Community Schools’ Administrative Office staff for their hard work, dedication, professionalism, perseverance, and collaboration in coping with the superintendent’s sudden departure three months ago, as well as with the tragedy of the Parkland school shootings.

They have performed incredibly under the most challenging of circumstances, so well that few people are aware of the strain they have had to face. Our community is fortunate to have in our employ such dependable and focused people keeping our schools running so smoothly and safely!

Tom Stone

Clarkston