Ariel (Ari) Gruenberg, in transition to retirement from the Army, was driving home to Clarkston, Michigan from San Jose when he was tragically killed in a car accident in Iowa on February 5th, 2018. Ari is survived by his mother Lori Sutherland, father Leif Gruenberg, brothers Alexander “Ander” (Carly), Axel, Ansel and Alexie, and his former wife Laura Raymond. Staff Sergeant Gruenberg served in the U.S. Army for nearly nine years. He served two tours in Afghanistan and was awarded an Army commendation with a V device for Valor. To Ari, the Army was part of his journey and he was on to a new adventure. Ari loved being outdoors, trying new things, going new places and recently visited Thailand. He was passionate about physical health and fitness and was mindful of the spirit. Ari adored his family. A friend of Ari’s fondly said, “Ari was an earthquake; and you can’t ask an earthquake to stop or hold still for a second.” Memorials may be made to Operation Restored Warrior and/or Homefront K9 via the online guest bookwww.wintfuneralhome.com