Arlene Mae MARTIN

MARTIN, Arlene Mae of Oxford; March 8, 2017; age 84. Preceded in death by her husband Lawrence. Loving mother of Larry (Donna) Martin, Beverly Martin, Lori (Fred) Coffey, David (Linda) Martin, Steven (Jo Ann) Martin and Robert (Debbie) Martin; proud grandma of 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Arlene was a faithful Detroit Tigers fan. Funeral Service Monday, March 13, 2017 at 10 am at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit Saturday 6-9 pm and Sunday 3-5 & 7-9 pm. Interment Christian Memorial Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or McLaren Hospice. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com