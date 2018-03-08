Art woven with socialization at club

Club Create Clarkston learned some basics of basket weaving at their February meeting at Picasso’s Grapevine on Main Street.

“This is their first time basket weaving,” said Robert White, one of the art and social club’s founders.

Instructor Ethel Gill led the activity. Created in 2015 and meeting every third Monday, they also work on paintings and glass fusion, and other art projects.

“Some real creative stuff,” White said. “The success of Club Create Clarkston, I feel, has become an important part of Clarkston’s social fabric that goes unnoticed, except for members who look forward to class each month.”

Adults with disabilities from throughout the area, including Clarkston, Davisburg, Waterford, Holly, Farmington Hills, and Ortonville, come to Clarkston to express themselves through art.

“We started with five and now have 37 members, with new members joining each month,” he said. “The overwhelming interest has resulted in the need to add a second class during the month in order to maintain a class size that continues to ensure a wonderful experience and outcome for all members.”

The club offers an opportunity for socialization and self expression, using various forms of art, he said.

For more information, call White at 248-789-2165.

– Phil Custodio