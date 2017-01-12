Athlete of the Week: Ayotte leads on defense

Junior Kiana Ayotte made her presence known as the Clarkston Girls Varsity Basketball team hosted Lake Orion on Dec. 16.

During the 67-43 win over the Dragons, the 5-foot-1 point guard posted seven points and three assists and was on fire on defense stopping Lake Orion every opportunity she could.

“I am so impressed with Kiana,” said Christine Rogers, head coach. “She has improved so much in the last 2 ½- 3 weeks. She is a floor general out there. She inspires. She’s got defense. She’s got the confidence and she’s got the patience. You can’t teach patience. You can tell them to be patient. She’s starting to setting in and she knows what she is doing.”

Ayotte made her 2-point attempt just inside of the arc and missed at the beginning of the game to tie the score against the Dragons.





Minutes later she attempted again this time with a 3-point shot on the top of the arc, which made it to its mark and put the score against the Dragons at 11-5.

At the top of the third quarter, she stole the ball from Lake Orion and ran down the court before lining up with the basket. The ball went off of the backboard and in to put the score 34-17.

“She is confident with what she is doing and that’s what a point guard does,” said Rogers.

Join the Lady Wolves as they host North Farmington on Jan. 19. JV begins at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.