Athlete of the Week: Dunking Dylan

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Senior Dylan Alderson committed to playing basketball to University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee, but he isn’t taking it easy during his last year in high school.

He led the Wolves last week as he posted 27 points against Hazel Park and 28 against Warren Fitzgerald High School in the two wins.

He began playing the sport in second grade and explained his dad also played.

“He always wanted me to be a point guard because of my height and it’s versatile,” Alderson said.

He played different sports but stuck with basketball.

“It teaches you to be the best on and off of the court, to be a man on and off the court,” Alderson added. “Coach (Dan) Fife really preaches it.”





He joined Clarkston during his junior year after transferring to the high school from Davison. He said he has learned from the Wolves’ program.

“Playing hard on the court shows your character,” he explained. “If you play hard on the court you are going to work hard in school work, a job interview. You are going to come prepared and be ready.”

Since basketball has always been a part of his life there wasn’t a question of if he would or wouldn’t continue in college especially since he noted he was getting attention from colleges during his freshman year.

“It motivated me even more,” he said.

The University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee, a NCAA Division 1 college, caught his eye because LaVall Jordan is the current head coach.

“I knew him from Michigan and they were recruiting me earlier,” he explained. “He is good at player development. I feel like I am going to get better going there.”

Which leads into his goals to make his team better, help them make the NCAA tournament and play professionally overseas.

He plans to study something along the lines of kinesiology, biology, anatomy and science.

His advice to aspiring athletes is to play like it’s their last game, last practice.

“The way you practice is the way you play and you have to play hard,” he said. “You have to play harder or there is no point in playing.”