Athlete of The Week: Hitting 1,000 milestone

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Senior Kayla Luchenbach hit her 1,000-point milestone as the Clarkston Girls Varsity Basketball defeated Stoney Creek last Friday.

“It felt really good knowing I have had such a successful four years,” she said. “I definitely couldn’t do it without my teammates. Like today Molly (Nicholson) and Maddie (Beck) were just giving me the ball. I found openings. It is really good to represent Clarkston especially during the charity Chad Tough game, which made it more heartwarming for me, and knowing there’s a lot more people in the stands to watch us play.”

Luchenbach added she wasn’t focused on the milestone going into the game, just on the game plan.

The team’s record is 11-2 and she is excited to see how far they go in the playoffs.

“The past two games have been really good for the whole team,” she added. “We have gotten a lot of people off the bench and we’re really coming together.”

Luchenbach will continue playing basketball at Oakland University where she plans to study business management.

“I really liked the coaches at Oakland and I have had a pretty good relationship with them since my freshman year,” she said. “It’s close and I wanted to stay close to home. I like when my family can come to my games. It just felt right – the campus, the coaches and the team.”

She began playing basketball in second grade with Horizon Hoops, which she spends Saturdays with her teammates coaching the next generation.

“Always get into the gym,” she said for aspiring athletes. “You can never be in the gym too much. Always put in the extra work. Coaches will see the hard work and communication on the court. Also, look to be a leader on and off of the court.”

Luchenbach said what she learned from Clarkston Basketball is hard work pays off.

“You always have supporters,” she added. “There are people in the stands who have been in the Clarkston community forever and still come to all the games – boys and girls. It’s heartwarming to know we have so many supporters.”