Athlete of The Week: Racing to top finishes

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Senior Katie Bayley finished her fourth and final trip to the MHSAA Division 1 Girls Ski State Finals in eighth place.

During her four years as a racer with the Clarkston Girls Varsity Ski team she spent two years as captain; has gone to the finals as an individual since her sophomore year; qualified as an individual for Southeast Michigan Ski League; and placed in the top ten week for dual races for the girls. Also, she finished her regional meet in third place during the Giant Slalom and seventh place in the Slalom.

Bayley began skiing when she was about three-years-old as both her parents were skiers, and her dad was a racer in high school.

“I didn’t start racing until high school,” she added. “I did some Thunderbolt and Nastar racing when I was a kid, but I didn’t get into it until high school.”

Bayley explained she has skied at a lot of different places including mountains in the west and mountains in Europe including Zermatt, Switzerland – her favorite town.

She added with racing it added a challenge on skis.

“I really wanted to get into racing because it was a bigger thrill for me to go fast,” Bayley said. “Also, my family did it. My cousin was on the ski team so she kind of pushed me to join.”

Bayley plans to study business when she goes to college in the fall and plans to focus on advertising and marketing.

“I will study some of that and see where it takes me,” she added.

She will continue ski racing depending on the college she chooses to attend.

“If I go to Michigan State University, I hope to be part of the ski club there,” Bayley explained. “I know they have a really great racing team. I am considering it.”

She offered her advice for aspiring racers.

“With ski racing it takes a lot of practice and a lot of time to master the skills and learn a lot of the techniques,” Bayley said. “You are always learning and always learning how to get better at the sport. There are constantly new things your coaches are always telling you so absorb everything everyone tells you. Also, ski racing is an unforgiving sport so just do the best you can and know it was your best.”