Athlete of the Week: Regional bound

Georgia Bosart heads Ohio this Saturday to compete in the Drive, Chip, and Putt Championship.

The Clarkston resident will visit the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio where she will compete against seven others in the Girls 10-11 division.

The winner of the event continues on to the national finals held during the 2018 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in April.

Competitors hit three shots at each Drive, Chip and Putt station to score points throughout the day. The one with the highest number of points is declared the overall champion in their age division.

Bosart finished in second place in the sub-regional tournament out of 97 total entries. She scored a total of 98 with 26 from at the Drive station; 12 at Chip; and 60 in Putt.





Swetha Sathish from Oakville, Ontario finished in first, scoring 111 at the three stations.

Bosart qualified for sub-regionals during the local competition at Hawk Hollow Golf Course in Bath, Michigan on June 26. The top three qualifiers move on to the subregional competition.

Bosart finished in first place out of 115 entries. She scored a total of 105 with 13 from Drive; 46 from Chip; and 46 from Putt.

The Drive, Chip, and Putt Championship is open to boys and girls ages 7-15 and is separated into four age divisions for both boys and girls: 7-9 years old, 10-11 years old, 12-13 years old, 14-15 years old.

Good luck to Bosart as she qualifies for the nationals!

For more information, please visit www.drivechipandputt.com.