Athlete of the Week: Setting new record

Since last season point guard Foster Loyer has been hitting his mark every time he was sent to the free throw line.

His streak ended at 119 consecutive shots for the Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball team during their game against North Farmington, Jan. 24.

Loyer broke the Michigan High School Athletic Association record previously held by Brad Redford from Frankenmuth, which was made in 2008 with 102 consecutive free throw shots.

Loyer’s streak also placed him second nationwide with the National Federation of State High School Association which first place is held by 126 points.

His consecutive shooting began last year and he had 71 free throw shots in one season.





Loyer, currently a junior with the No. 1 ranked team in Michigan, verbally committed to Michigan State University.

“I’m excited,” he said in November 2016. “I’ve been able to go up there quite a few times these last couple of years getting to know the coaching staff, the players and the program.”

He added playing for Coach Tom Izzo, who was inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame this year, also helped in the decision.

“To be able to play for a coach like that is very hard to turn down,” Loyer said.

He added he decided to announce his intentions now instead of waiting so he could focus on his junior and senior seasons.

“Coming out here and giving it your all every day for Clarkston and focusing on our high school team,” he said.