Athlete of The Week: Wolverine on the run

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Senior Jake Dolan smiled as he penned his name in front of friends and family to continue running cross country at University of Michigan – Dearborn, Feb. 8

“It’s exciting,” he said about signing. “I am glad I am done with everything. It’s exciting I will have a foundation when I go to school, and I will have a team I have already met and know.”

He was already looking at University of Michigan – Dearborn because his dad went there. Then, Dolan found out they had a cross country team, and he emailed the coach to see what times he needed to run.





Dolan was participating in track for Clarkston High School when he was approached to try cross country. Then, two years ago he decided to give it a try.

“I went out and ended up on varsity,” he shared. “It was a lot of fun so I came out again my senior year – that’s when I really excelled and improved a lot.”

He added continuing cross country in college was something he considered for scholarship reasons.

“It was a good thing to do because I really like it and it’s something I know I am good at,” Dolan said. “I knew it was one of the options to run at the next level.”

He plans to major in finance and minor in computer science. When he graduates he would like to study for his masters degree at the Ann Arbor campus before finding a job in finance.

His advice to aspiring athletes is if you enjoy the sport, don’t stop.

“You can always continue onto the next level if you are really motivated to keep going and it’s something you love,” Dolan added.