Athletes of The Week: Champions on the field

The Clarkston Boys Varsity Soccer team did things a little differently this year – starting with playing a more possession styled play not normally used in high school soccer.

“They developed very well during the season,” said Ian Jones, head coach. “They played direct. They really worked on it. They grasped it and at the end it really helped them make a run. It paid dividends having a philosophy in place which we did and sticking to that philosophy. I think it was a success and hopefully they learned something which is the important thing. It’s not about results always. It’s part of being part of something but also having a learning experience.”

The boys didn’t finish with a lot of wins but they did have a lot of close losses. Plus, they made their wins count as they became district champions.

They shutout three teams for the district championship beginning with a 5-0 win over Waterford Kettering. Then, they defeated Stoney Creek with one goal in the second half by Ethan Wise. They won the championship with a 2-0 win over Rochester Adams.

Two players were named 2018 Michigan High School Coaches Association All-State Division 1 teams with senior goalkeeper Noah Bridgeman named to the second team and junior forward Ethan Wise named to the third team.

The Wolves graduate 14 seniors from this season’s team: Lewyn Beernick, Noah Bridgeman, Eric Dutkiewicz, Christiano Euceda, Patrick Farrell, David Gray, Austin Hayes, Nathan Murray, Kyle Roland, Alex Scholte, Zac Senko, Justin Spehar, Alex Stunkel and Maclain Zaremba.

Returners include juniors Jeff Euceda,Ethan Wise, Brendan Zwiernik; sophomores Lochlan Gray and Nick Merritt.