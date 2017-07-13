Athletes of the Week: Finish in the top eight





BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

The Wolves finished the season with many accolades including the MHSAA Boys Lacrosse Division 1 Region 5 title with wins over OAA Red League foes Bloomfield Hills and Lake Orion.

The journey to the state championship was stopped by Hartland with a 20-11 loss for Clarkston in the quarterfinals.

“They played hard,” head coach Brian Kaminskas said about the Wolves. “They fought well.”

The boys finished the season with an overall 12-8 record and third in the OAA Red.

“It was good,” Kaminskas said about the season. “There were a lot of questions and in some cases quite a few doubts from people who were unfamiliar with us or what we do and how we do things. From a coach’s standpoint, we performed as we expected. It’s important to us to always be in that final regional game or better – we were.”

He added the ending will help the returners for next spring.

“Disappointment is always a driver,” he said. “When you get rolling and start winning games you want to keep it going. You start thinking about the what ifs. The returners have always been shielded by the other guys before them, and to suddenly play in some of that pressure they didn’t have before because the other guys carried that burden.”

Sheldon Bourdeau, Quinn Dobrzelewski, Jake Hodges and Dakota Locher ended the season with All-State honors.

Players receiving All-Region honors were Daniel Milano, Duncan Misiak, Jordon Sommerville and Keelan McKouen. Aidan Nolan, Keagan King and Eric Czimadia earned OAA Red honors. Matt Williamson received Ultimate Team First and Mark VanBuskirk received Unsung Hero honors from the team.

The 2017 team was freshman Jeff Barnett; sophomores Matthew Atchison, Will Burtnett, Eric Czimadia, Keagan King, Jake Line, Keelan McKouen, Danny Milano, Jake Reynolds, Casper Schichtle, Drew Vandenberg; juniors Connor Donnelly, Chris Giekere, Joel LaBruzzy, Dakota Locher, Duncan Misiak, Jaydon Septer, Jordon Sommerville, Mark Van Buskirk, David Zurek; seniors – Nick Atchison, Ryan Bennett, Sheldon Bourdeau, Quinn Dobrzelewski, Jake Hodges, Aidan Nolan, Matthew Williamson, and Max Wycoff.

The team graduated nine seniors and Kaminskas added they left a legacy behind.

“They won a regional championship which we hadn’t done in four years,” he said. “They paved the way for these guys to see the success and always take it a step forward. It was nice to see the guys do that for this group and leave it behind.”