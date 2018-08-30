Athletes of The Week: First place finish

The Clarkston Boys Varsity Tennis team hosted eight teams for their annual Clarkston Invite last Saturday and finished in first place.

The Wolves scored 19 points with Luke Baylis on Singles No. 1; Jacob Burkett on Singles No. 2; and Noah Fasczewski on Singles No. 3 courts placing first for the day.

Franki Piana, on Singles No. 2, finished in second place. The team of Ike Yeloushan and Brendan Aughe, on Doubles No. 3, finished in second place as Collin Horst, Joey Chrenka and Nick Galley, on Doubles No. 5, also finished in second place.

Jed Horst and Max Meehan, on Doubles No. 2, delivered the win for the day against Ann Arbor Greenhills.

“It’s always a good tournament,” said Chas Claus, head coach. “We have some excellent teams that come in. It’s a nice chance to see where we stand against a variety of opponents.”

For the tournament, Stoney Creek finished in second place as Ann Arbor Greenhills took third; Grand Rapids Christian, fourth; East Lansing, fifth; Detroit Catholic Central, sixth; Holly, seventh; and Rochester Adams, eighth.

Clarkston opened the season with a second place win at the Novi Invite, Aug. 15. Highlights from the day included the Wolves earning gold medals on all four of the Singles courts as the players went undefeated. Evan Walsh and Nicholas Rouman finished in second place on Doubles No. 4 court.

The Wolves head to Birmingham Groves next Tuesday and host Troy Athens on Thursday, Sept. 6, 4 p.m.