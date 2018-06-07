Athletes of The Week: Freshman top county

The girls took over Milford as they walked away with first place at the Ninth Grade Oakland County Championships at Milford High School, May 26.

The track and field team finished with 68 points.

The Wolves had two teams take first place in the relay events. The team of Callie Dickens, Sam Aris, Mattie Drennan and Kylie Figa finished at 1:52.30 in the 800-meter relay. The team of Drennan, Olivia Galio, Maya Bergman and Shannon Billette finished in first place in the 3,200-meter realy, 10:17.49.

Aris, Dickens, Drennan and Billette finished in third place in the 1,600-meter relay, 4:24.6; and the team of Figa, Danielle Norrito, Taylor Saber and Annalise Sherwood finished in fourth place in the 400-meter relay, 53.63.

Dickens finished in second place in the 100-meter dash at 13.02.

For longer distances, Billette finished the 800-meter run in seventh place, 2:29.12. Bergman finished in 13th place in the 1,600-meter run, 5:58.82, and Galio finished in 19th place, 6:09.

Alana Watlington finished in second place in the 100-meter hurdles, 17.02; and Drennan finished in third place in the 300-meter hurdles, 51.37.

Watlington also finished in first place in the long jump, 15-06.75.

Hannah Golab finished in third place in the pole vault, 7-06.

The top five teams also included Farmington, finishing in second place with 49 points; Walled Lake Lakeland, third, 44; Rochester Adams, fourth, 39; and Farmington Hills Mercy, fifth, 34.