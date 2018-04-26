Athletes of The Week: Game for Hope

Clarkston Lacrosse players will be playing for wins and playing to raise money during Game for Hope at Clarkston High School on Saturday, May 5.

The annual fundraiser will collect donations for New Day Foundation for Families, a local nonprofit organization.

Players from the junior varsity and varsity teams met Gina Kell Spehn, who created the foundation with her husband, Michael. Not only did both lose spouses and family members to cancer but Gina’s son, Sam Kell, a Stoney Creek High School student, is in his own battle against cancer.

Gina explained New Day Foundation supports patients going through the fight right now. They provide programs and services designed to alleviate each family’s greatest unique financial and emotional burden including bill payment assistance, food and clothing resources, counseling services and parent support groups.

Spehn added, when patients get into financial trouble, they quit getting treatment and also quit taking their medication.

“I have hope and faith because of what you do,” Spehn said.

The annual fundraiser began 12 years ago as a tribute to Frank Kaminskas, “Big Poppa,” a great father, grandfather, uncle, coach and friend whose positive influence has made a lasting impact on so many. Clarkston Lacrosse continues to recognize Big Poppa each year at this event to honor his legacy of teaching lacrosse to a new generation of players and giving back to others in the community.

Games begin at 10 a.m.

Donations are accepted during the event and also on www.facebook.com/donate/1865635110121776.

~Sports Writer Wendi Reardon Price