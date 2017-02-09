Athletes of the Week: Golden wins for cagers





Cagers went undefeated during their winter season as they wrapped it with their last game on Jan. 25.

The boys from the Clarkston Seventh Grade Basketball Gold team from Sashabaw Middle School took a 14-point lead in the last quarter against their fellow classmates and friends on the blue team.

The gold team finished with a 44-40 win to go 14-0 during the season. Mike Depillo and Keegan Wasilk contributed 15 points each during the win.

The boys opened the season with a 49-21 win over Scripps Middle School on Nov. 30, 2016. They went on to defeat two more middle schools in Lake Orion, posting more than 30 points on their opponents, defeating Waldon, 59-20, and Oakview, 68-18.

They went on to defeat the Wildcats from Oxford, 52-10, on Dec. 7 before they took a 12-day break.

When they returned they found themselves in a closer battle in the first blue versus gold game against the blue team at Sashabaw. They prevailed with a 52-41 win.

The boys went on to defeat Oxford three more times and put one more win over Waldon, Scripps and Oakview and post a win over Pontiac.

The Clarkston Seventh Grade Basketball Gold team is Zachary Austin, Jacob Beck, Lucas Brumm, Trevor Busyn, Daniel Calvano, Anderson Carlson, Michael Depillo, Nick Kilbourne, Andrew Parillo, Andrew Sesti, Keegan Wasilk, Caleb Woodbury and Griffin Woodbury. Team managers are Steven Kossak and Hunter Polonkey. They are coached by Jerry Ostrom.