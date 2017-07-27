Athletes of the Week: Hitters knock season out of park

The Lady Wolves gave it their all during the spring season finishing in the Final Four during the MHSAA Softball State Championship playoffs.

“It was a great ride,” said Don Peters, head coach for the Clarkston Varsity Softball team. “It was very enjoyable to see them grow as individuals and as a team to see them get better and better. We were certainly one of the best teams in the state by the end of the year – we proved that in the playoffs.”

The team ended the season with a 2-1 loss to Grandville in the semifinal matchup at Michigan State University.





The Lady Wolves finished the season with an 33-10 overall record while winning the OAA Red league, district and regional titles and being named Academic All-State team.

Many players finished the season receiving awards. Paige Blevins and Hannah Cady were named All-League, All-District, All-Regional and All-State. Abbey Tolmie and Olivia Warrington were named All-League, All-District, All-Regional and Honorable Mention All-State. Nyah Ansel was named All-District and All-Regional and Sierra Kersten was named All-League.

The team is Nyah Ansel, Abbey Barta, Paige Blevins, Hannah Cady, Hannah Chadwell, Katelyn Garvin, Olivia Gilmore, Alex Gladding, Sarah Gladding, Sierra Kersten, Sarah Kuenzel, Kassidy Moonen, Abbey Pierce, Izzy Roselli, Anna Skvarce, Bre Schmidt, Abbey Tolmie, Olivia Warrington.

The Lady Wolves are coached by Don Peters with assistant coaches Mike McCollum, Joe Moore, Katie Smith and Tara Perry.