Athletes of the Week: JV tops tournament

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

The Wolves conquered the lanes as they won the L’Anse Creuse North Bakers Dozen tournament, Jan. 7.

The Clarkston Boys JV-A Bowling team qualified first out of the Baker round with a total of 2,400 after 13 games. They also outscored the varsity team by 130 pins during the qualifying round. Then, they went undefeated in their four match plays.

“It felt really good,” said Drew Clayton about winning. “We haven’t won anything that big before.”

“We worked well as a team and overcame challenges,” Ryan Little added.

Kyle Hancsak admitted the win felt good because he didn’t bowl a lot last year.

“This was our first year together as a team and we really came through together,” he said.

Little agreed, adding the it was the team enthusiasm which helped them during the day.





“Being pumped up, cheering each other on and picking each other up even if we had a bad shot,” he said.

“There was a lot of adrenaline which helped,” said Clayton.

The Wolves competing for JV-A include Josh Boyd, Leo Chasse, Drew Clayton, Jacob Corey, Kyle Hancsak, Ryan Little, Nathan Locher and Josh Morgan.

“They did phenomenal on their Baker games,” said Coach Ken Clayton. “Baker scores are usually 170 and during they tournament play they had 195.

He added the team was prepared for the tournament and the seven Wolves they took bowled at least nine times.

“Everybody bowled well,” Ken said. “Everybody was on. Nobody was upset they had to sit out two or three games. They were excited they got to bowl. They all picked each other up. They worked together as a team.”

They defeated Utica Eisenhower in the first round of match play. Clayton bowled 201 and 167; and Morgan, 183 and 145.

They went on to defeat L’Anse Creuse North in the second round. Clayton bowled 194 and 201; Morgan, 197 and 161; and Corey, 134 and 193.

“The first game they got done early against L’Anse Creuse North,” said Ken. “It would have been enough for anyone to give up. They just got back up.”

For the third match they defeated DeLaSalle and Clayton bowled 181 and 162; and Boyd bowled 182 and 147.

Drew, Little and Hancsak also shared their personal highlights during the tournament.

For Little it was staying consistent and making the most out of his spares.

Drew threw eight strikes after sitting out a few games. He shared he didn’t do anything differently.

“It was kind of the same spot and hoped,” he admitted. “A lot of bowling is just luck.”

Hancsak what helped him was his teammates.

“I really pulled through in some clutch situations but it wouldn’t have been without help from Ryan, my fourth bowler, and my other teammates helping me out,” he expressed.

The boys head to the Ladywood JV tournament this Saturday then in February have the Swarm Motor City tournament.

“They know they can beat any team,” said Ken. “They knew where they matched up with the varsity teams. They know they have the capability if they are on their game. they pick each other up.”

“It helps us put a mindset we can do it,” Little said. “We can get to the level other people may think we can’t.”