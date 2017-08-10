Athletes of the Week: League champs





Local sluggers broke a tiebreaker to win their championship.

The Independence Township Parks, Recreation and Seniors team Michigan Center for Orthopedic Surgery, sponsored by Dr. Shivajee Nallamothu, won the North Oakland Baseball League Championship on July 29.

The game was decided in a tiebreaker format after seven innings of regulation play. To win the Boys 15-18 League, MCOS beat all three teams from Lake Orion in the playoffs, defeating the American Legion in the final game, and finished the season with a 11-2 record.

The team is Jack Bean, Alex Cousins, Brendan Kelly, Logan Knowlson, Logan Luttinen, Nick Mattson, Colby Mazure, Kamran Nallamothu, Seamus O’Donnell, Eric Owczarak, Evan Raddatz, Nathan Rubin, Brody Tuomi and Brendan Weaver.

They are coached by Tom Cousins with assistant coaches James Knowlson, Lindsey Luttinen, Brian Mattson and Barry Zeihm.