Athletes of the Week: Locals have finesse





Lady Wolves Hannah Cady and Sierra Kersten helped their team to second place during their trip to Tennessee.

Finesse Skapyak 14U finished with a 9-2 record in the ASA/USA Softball 14U National Championships placing them second out of 127 teams.

They went on a 7-0 run beating Atlanta Premier 02 Ryman, 7 – 2; Texas Blaze Touchtone, 8 – 1; Southern Force 2021-Chancey, 5 – 0; Beverly Bandits DeMarini, 2 – 1; Atlanta Vipers 03 – Trowell,7 – 1; Glory Adkins-Locke, 4 – 2; and Fury 03, 3 – 2.

They went 2-2 in their next four games beginning with a 9-1 loss against Tennessee Mojo 2021. They lost to them later on but scored more runs on them in Finesse’s 8-6 loss. They went on to win their next game against SF Inferno 14U Humphrey, 5-4, and Birmingham Eliminators 02 – Bryars, 7-0.

Cady and Kersten begin their sophomore year at Clarkston High School on August 28. They spent their freshman spring season with Clarkston Varsity Softball, which finished the season in the Final Four in the MHSAA State Finals.

The Finesse team is Cady, Kersten, Cassidy Brendtke, Emily Breslin, Kaycee Loehr, Caitlyn Kowalkski, Kylie Millhorn, Karlie Moore, Lena Monteith, Lauren Sciblorski and Kayla Skapyak. They are led by head coach Dan Skapyak and assistant coaches Dave Brendtke and Sheryl Kersten.