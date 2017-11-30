Athletes of The Week: Making splash at states

The Clarkston Girls Swim and Dive team finished their fall season at the MHSAA state championships at Oakland University after placing in the top 16 in three events.

The team of Ashleigh Allen, Caroline Hughes, Betsey Walkowiak and Haley VanBuskirk finished in 12th place in the 400-yard freestyle relay event, 3:36.70.

The relay team of Alexis Moon, Allen, Hughes and Walkowiak finished the 200-yard medley relay in 15th place, 1:50.24.

Moon finished in 15th place in the 100-yard breaststroke event, 1:07.20.

The Wolves qualified in 11 out of 12 events for the meet including three relay events during the regular season. Qualifying for events were senior Allen; juniors Hughes, Rachel Kociba; sophomores Abby Line, Walkowiak, VanBuskirk; freshmen Evie Dice and Moon.