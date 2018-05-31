Athletes of The Week: Onwards to the future

Before taking their last walk as students in Clarkston Community Schools, ten seniors marked the beginning of their next chapter as they signed their letters of intent, May 9.

Clarkston Athletic Director Jeff Kosin addressed the athletes, their teammates, along with friends and family saying the signings are his favorite days.

Chelsea Alarie, dance, Wayne State University; Maddie Beck, basketball, University of Hawaii at Hilo; Hailey Catania, cross country, Lawrence Tech University; Madigan Eppink, equestrian, Southern Methodist University; Spencer Lenardson, football, Alma College; Demond Mills-Bradley, basketball, Lawrence Tech University; CJ Robinson, basketball, Lake Superior University; Drew Sagowitz, bowling, Lawrence Tech University; Jaydon Septer, lacrosse, Heidelberg University; and Max Salter, track, Indiana Tech.

Not at the signing were Brett Cook, track, Indiana Tech; and Michael Weiler, soccer, Rochester College

Kosin commended the students on their achievement.

Clarkston High School had over 30 athletes commit to colleges this year with signings during the fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Congratulations to the Class of 2018! It’s been an amazing year.