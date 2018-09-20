Athletes of The Week: Riding past districts

The Clarkston Equestrian Team finished three district championship meets as Reserve District Champions in the Michigan Interscholastic Horsemanship Association.

They finished in second place by just a handful of points behind Oxford, the 2017 state champions. Clarkston also received the Spirit Award.

Next for the riders is the regional meet at the Ingham County fairgrounds, Sept. 28-30.

The Clarkston Equestrian team is seniors Hannah Bechinski, Nikki Byrd, Abigail Davis, Aynslee Gavey, Renee Ledbetter; juniors Mandy Mollette, Ashleigh Orlowski, Leah Tuck, Jacque Zettner; sophomore Grace Rousell and freshman Brianna Mollette.

The team also includes Volunteer Katie Cole, Assistant Coach Jenny Sinclair and Head Coach Jess Dove.