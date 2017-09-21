Athletes of The Week: Running with pack win

The Lady Wolves had six runners compete in the Algonac Muskrat Classic and all six finished in the top 20 to help the team finish first place with 32 points, Sept. 9.

“It was refreshing,” said Kevin Breen, head coach for Clarkston Girls Cross Country. “It was nice because we went out there without knowing any runners. We didn’t know who was out there, and we got to set goals for ourselves. Our big goal was to work on our team running a little bit better and pack up and run with our practice partners.”

Junior Elizabeth Dalrymple led the Lady Wolves finishing at 18:19 for first place. Junior Mallory Ferguson finished in second place, 18:34.

“They had another girl with them from Port Huron but she was able to stay with them,” said Breen.” With Lizzie and Mallory working together by the third mile had dropped the other girl. They ran a little faster than they usually get out but they had each other to rely on. By the end of the run they had two new school records. Mallory had broken 19 minutes for the first time. They were really excited.”

Sophomore Mia Patria finished in fourth place, 19:17; freshman Shannon Billette, ninth, 19:55; senior Emily Gustafson, 16th, 20:22; and freshman Mattie Drennan, 18th, 20:27.

“The whole team did amazing,” Breen said. “Shannon is really coming on strong. – she broke 20 minutes. Emily Gustafson came along really nicely and ran her best time of the season. Maddie is really starting to come into her own and realize what she is capable of and starting to believe in herself more. All the hard work they put in over the summer is starting to pay off as well.”

The team finished first out of 12 teams on Saturday. Rochester Adams and Berkley tied for second with 76 points each.

Next for varsity runners is the Jackson Invitational this Saturday. Then, all the runners head to the OAA Red Jamboree at Lake Orion High School, Sept. 26.